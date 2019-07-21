New York Daily News:

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven provided a Swedish civics lesson Saturday in rebuffing President Trump’s efforts to spring rapper A$AP Rocky from a Scandinavian jail.

The president, in a 20-minute phone call with Lofven, “offered to personally vouch” for the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star’s bail if the move would secure the artist’s freedom.

But a spokesman for Lofven said the prime minister explained to the president that he could not and would not interfere in the legal process.

“The Prime Minister made sure to point out that the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts are completely independent,” said a statement from spokesman Toni Eriksson. “He also pointed out that everyone is equal before the law and that the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process.”