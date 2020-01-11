Independent.co.uk:

When wished happy birthday, most of us perhaps reply with a polite but simple thanks.

Not so Kim Jong-un, it seems.

After Donald Trump sent well wishes to the North Korean dictator this week, the dictator has responded by apparently telling the US president he must be “dreaming” if he believes such a message might help revitalise stalled nuclear talks.

It is not clear if a card and present – a vase, say? – might have done the trick.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong-un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, ‘personal’,” said Kim Kye Gwan, the country’s foreign ministry adviser, after Pyongyang received the birthday note. “The Chairman of the State Affairs Commission would not discuss the state affairs on the basis of such personal feelings, as he represents our state and its interests.”