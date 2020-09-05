The Post Millennial:

President Trump has, in an executive cease and desist order, cut off taxpayer dollars to the funding of critical race theory and racist white fragility indoctrination of federal employees. The order quite aptly describes these training sessions as seeking “to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.

It’s a bold move, and one that all Americans who value fairness and equality should applaud. However, there is bound to be fierce resistance to this common sense decision. Granted, we live in the era of Trump Derangement Syndrome—the woke resistance would protest a cure for cancer if Trump endorsed it. But there is another reason why many will oppose the executive order.

Those engaged in the mass reeducation of Americans do not want racism to end. They need racism to be an issue so that they can continue to make money off of claiming they want to eradicate it. In fact, their jobs depend on it. Diversity and inclusion is not simply an altruistic undertaking; it is a way of life for many whose careers and livelihoods depend on it. It is fuelled by massive amounts of money.

The average salary for a diversity and inclusion officer in the US is above $90,000. A quick search of Glassdoor shows that nearly every major company in the US has a diversity and inclusion department, and that they’re hiring more people. Executive pay goes up to $146,000, at least.

Cornell, Georgetown, Temple, Yale, USC, and Harvard are just a sampling of the American universities that offer certifications in diversity and inclusion, with Yale charging over $3,000 for an online three-week course.

