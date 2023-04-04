Donald Trump’s defense attorneys claimed the criminal charges he is facing over alleged hush money payments are “disappointing,” with “no facts,” in their first comments following his Tuesday arraignment in Manhattan court.

“It’s not a good day — I don’t expect this to happen in this country,” lawyer Todd Blanche said outside the Manhattan Criminal Court after the 45-minute proceedings.

“The indictment itself is boilerplate. It’s really disappointing. It’s sad and we’ll fight it,” he continued.

Firebrand attorney Joe Tacopina doubled down on Blanche’s stance, and scoffed that the charges against Trump, 76, allege that he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to aid and abet “another crime, but [this indictment] doesn’t name another crime.”

READ MORE