President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating increased on Thursday to 48% up a point since Wednesday. This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic. Barack Obama had a 47% approval at the same point in his presidency. And, as Rasmussen reported earlier this week, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Trump has a 95% negative media.

