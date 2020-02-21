BREITBART

Sixty-four percent of small business owners approve of Trump’s job performance as president, according to a survey released Thursday by CNBC and Survey Monkey. That was a four-point gain from the prior survey taken at the end of 2019. That is the highest approval rating since the quarterly survey was launched in 2017. The survey was taken between February 2 and February 10, a period in which the Senate was holding its impeachment trial and eventually voted to acquit the president. The percentage of small business owners who say they “strongly approve” of how Trump is handling his job rose to 47 percent. The “strongly approve” rating had never previously been above 40 percent. “This is a high watermark for President Trump’s job approval, both among small business owners in our survey and among the general public,” said SurveyMonkey senior research scientist Laura Wronski.

