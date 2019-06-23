Nancy Pelosi called Trump Friday night asking him to call off ICE raids

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump Friday night and asked him to call off the Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation raids scheduled for Sunday, a source familiar with the call told CNN. Trump pulled back on the raids Saturday a matter of hours after he spoke in support of the coordinated arrests and deportations that were slated to hit 10 major cities. Trump announced via Twitter that he would delay for two weeks US raids to give Congress a chance to “get together and work out a solution” on the enforcement of his signature immigration policy. Trump and Pelosi spoke at 7:20 p.m. ET Friday night for about 12 minutes, according to the source. White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed a phone call took place Friday night between Trump and Pelosi. A senior Democratic aide said Trump is “trying to create leverage in a situation where he has none,” adding that “it won’t work.”

