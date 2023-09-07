Trump ‘Would Love’ to Debate Meghan Markle for Some Reason

In the midst of an ongoing Republican presidential primary, Donald Trump is so far refusing to debate his fellow opponents. But he is apparently willing to debate Meghan Markle.

Markle was an actress of minor celebrity who became famous by marrying into the royal family, and then she went on to become the most famous Karen in the country. Why exactly does that mean she is, in Trump’s estimation, worth his time to debate?

And debate, what, exactly?

“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen,” Trump said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday.

“I’d love to debate her,” he said. “I would love it. I disagree so much with what they’re doing.”

So what? Does anyone in the world need to see Donald Trump debate Meghan Markle? In what universe does this seem like something a former president and current candidate for president should be suggesting, even in jest?

Sadly, I don’t think it’s a joke at all. And that’s the worst thing about it.

READ MORE