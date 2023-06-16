NBC News

Nevada Republicans have showered Donald Trump with love for years. Since the former president won the 2016 caucuses decisively, he has gained unwavering loyalty from the state GOP, whose chair is so aligned with Trump that he served as a so-called fake elector in 2020. But general elections in the battleground state weren’t kind to Trump; he lost Nevada in two consecutive presidential campaigns. And as of now, the GOP primary is changing its electoral format for 2024, moving away from the caucuses that benefited him. As Nevada, an early primary state, starts getting more attention — beginning with a major political event this weekend — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team is holding up all of those facts as evidence that Republicans need to move beyond Trump if the state is to have a chance at defeating a Democrat in 2024. “Trump hasn’t won Nevada the last two go-arounds,” said former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a 2022 Senate candidate who is heading a super PAC backing DeSantis. “I was a two-time Trump chair. I don’t see a path for him to win Nevada in a general election. Those voters are not coming back.” Laxalt made the comments in an interview in advance of DeSantis’ visit to the state this weekend, the centerpiece of which is his speech at the annual Basque Fry, a popular event that draws thousands of conservatives from around the state.

