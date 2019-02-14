CNBC:

President Donald Trump will sign spending legislation to prevent a government shutdown while declaring a national emergency to try to build his proposed border wall, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

“He’s prepared to sign the bill, he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” the Kentucky Republican said as the chamber prepared to vote on a measure to keep the government open past a midnight Friday deadline.

If Trump follows through, lawmakers and the White House would dodge their second partial shutdown since December, sparing about 800,000 federal workers from more financial pain. But the emergency declaration would quickly spark lawsuits challenging the president’s authority, creating yet another fight over his key campaign promise.

The emergency declaration would allow Trump to redirect funds from other parts of the government to the project without congressional approval. The move could in part assuage conservative critics who argued the president should not accept the latest congressional plan, which denied him the funding he demanded for the border barrier. He had threatened the action for weeks, splitting the GOP caucus as some Republicans argued it would set a dangerous precedent.