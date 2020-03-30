AMERICAN THINKER

Chutzpah is a Yiddish word meaning incredible audacity. The most famous example is the man who murders both his parents and then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle is Jewish, and it’s doubtful if they even know the meaning of the word “chutzpah,” but they’ve sure got it – and Trump was not amused. One of the things that was immediately obvious about Meghan Markle was that she was “woke.” That is, in keeping with her “B” level actress status, she eagerly copied all the political shibboleths of the big Leftist stars in Hollywood. In 2019, before Harry and Meghan announced that they were abandoning the duties of being British royals so that they could have more fun and money being expatriate royals, some people in Britain were disturbed by Meghan’s refusal to stay out of politics

