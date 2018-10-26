NEWSMAX:

The Trump administration is considering an order to block the entry of migrants at the southern border using the same authority as its earlier travel ban, a person familiar with the matter said, as thousands of Central Americans make their way toward the U.S.

The action, if implemented, would effectively bar those seeking asylum from entering the country. President Donald Trump is weighing a range of possible options designed to prevent undocumented migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexican frontier, according to a White House official familiar with the discussions. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity as no final decision has been made.

The travel ban, announced shortly after Trump took office, affected people from seven countries, five of them with Muslim majorities. The executive order being looked at now would deny asylum claims based on national security concerns and would give broad authority to officials at the border, the person said.

The New York Times reported on Thursday night that the administration was considering an order that would bar migrants, including those requesting asylum, who try to enter the country from Mexico, a significant escalation of presidential power on immigration policy.