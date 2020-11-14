Daily Mail:

Thousands gathered in Freedom Plaza in Washington DC on Saturday for a pro-Trump ‘Million MAGA March’

Trump’s motorcade passed by the ecstatic cheering crowd as he went to his Virginia golf course

The rally is being held in support of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud

Taking part were far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers militia group

Despite the name, organizers had predicted about 10,000 participants, and appeared to easily that

Left-wing groups and self-proclaimed anarchists also showed up to confront Trump’s supporters

Minor skirmishes of pushing and shoving broke out before police formed lines to separate the groups

Two sides traded insults and chants as cops in riot gear stood silently in the middle

Meanwhile, Joe and Jill Biden went for a quiet bike ride in a state park in Delaware

President Donald Trump’s supporters have swarmed the streets of Washington DC for a ‘Million MAGA March’ to support his longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Biden‘s election victory.

Pro-Trump groups gathered in Freedom Plaza at noon on Saturday, listening to speeches before marching toward the Supreme Court. Left-wing activists also arrived to counter-protest and minor skirmishes of pushing and shoving broke out, but police formed lines to separate the two groups.

Tensions rose as the afternoon wore on, with sporadic but heated screaming matches between participants in the pro-Trump rally and groups counter-protesters bearing signs supporting Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Cops were quick to intervene, and there were no immediate reports of major violence or injuries.

The pro-Trump crowd was estimated in the tens of thousands, and as they marched through the heavily Democrat federal district, it raised fears of brawls between competing groups.

At around 10.30am, Trump departed the White House and his motorcade drove past the gathering crowd of cheering supporters as he headed to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

The motorcade was greeted by applause, cheers, waving and whistles from hundreds of Trump supporters lining both sides of the street.

They punched the air, took photos and held signs that included ‘Best prez ever’ and ‘Stop the steal’. The crowd also waved flags with messages including ‘Trump 2020: Keep America great’, ‘Trump 2020: No more bulls**t’, ‘All aboard the Trump train!’, ‘Women for Trump’ and ‘Trump 2020: Pro life, pro God, pro gun’.

Inside the armored presidential state car, Trump was spotted smiling, waving and pointing at his supporters.

More at The Daily Mail