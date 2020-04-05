NPR:

Birx: “This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy…” ????

In a grim assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump on Saturday predicted that the coming week would be “one of the toughest weeks” of the outbreak. At the same time, the president expressed frustration with the toll social distancing measures are taking on the economy, saying “we cannot let this continue.”

With data projecting cases in several regions hitting their peaks within seven days, the president told reporters that the United States could see its deadliest week since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“There’s going to be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be a lot of deaths,” the president said at a briefing of the White House coronavirus task force.

At least 7,100 Americans have already died in the outbreak. Nationwide, more than 278,000 cases have been confirmed, more than any other country.

Asked when the worst day of the outbreak will be, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, talked about the three hotspots being watched most closely: Detroit, Louisiana and New York. She said each are on the upside of their curve of mortality, and that officials anticipate them hitting their peaks in the next six to seven days.

