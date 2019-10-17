Fox News

Trump says he did not give Erdogan a green light to invade Syria, urges Lindsey Graham to focus on judiciary President Trump holds joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the White House amid. President Trump sent Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan an ominous letter last week after their Oct. 6 call, after which Trump controversially announced that the U.S. would withdraw all troops from northeast Syria ahead of a Turkish military operation in the region. The Oct. 9 letter, obtained by Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan on Wednesday after Trump referenced it during a press conference the same day, advised Erdogan not to be a “tough guy” or a “fool” when it comes to his country’s fragile situation at the Syrian border. Erdogan on Oct. 9 launched a Turkish military offensive into Syria, claiming it wanted to “neutralize terror threats” and establish a “safe zone.” Turkish forces last Wednesday carried out airstrikes and later announced ground troops had invaded northeastern Syria. Nearly all U.S. troops there have been removed and will be redeployed in the region in the coming weeks.

