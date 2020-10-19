President Trump warned that “a nation without borders is not a nation” as he is extended his “sincere condolences” to France over the “vicious, vicious Islamic terrorist attack” which saw an educator publicly beheaded for showing images of the Islamic prophet during lessons on freedom of expression.

“Immigration security is national security, remember that,” President Trump told supporters at a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

“We have to have borders. A nation without borders is not a nation,” he said, echoing one of the more famous aphorisms attributed to the late President Ronald Reagan.

“So, on behalf of the United States, I’d like to extend my sincere, really sincere condolences to a friend of mine, President Macron of France, where they just… had a vicious, vicious, Islamic terrorist attack, beheading an innocent teacher near Paris,” the President continued.

