President Trump said on Sunday that he wants to meet the “accuser” behind allegations made against him in a recently-revealed whistleblower complaint. “Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser,” Trump tweeted. “[E]specially when this accuser, the so-called ‘Whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.” The president was referencing the person — identified by The New York Times as a CIA officer — behind a formal whistleblower complaint alleging a phone conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian president was improper.

