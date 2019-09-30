Trump wants to meet ‘whistleblower’ at the center of Ukraine probe

NY POST

President Trump said on Sunday that he wants to meet the “accuser” behind allegations made against him in a recently-revealed whistleblower complaint. “Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser,” Trump tweeted. “[E]specially when this accuser, the so-called ‘Whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.” The president was referencing the person — identified by The New York Times as a CIA officer — behind a formal whistleblower complaint alleging a phone conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian president was improper.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST

Advertisements