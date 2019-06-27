NEW YORK POST:

President Trump called for delaying the 2020 Census after the Supreme Court blocked the Commerce Department from adding a citizenship question and asked the agency for a further explanation of why it should be included. ​

​”I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the​ United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter​,” the president tweeted Thursday from Japan, where he’s attending the G20 session over the next couple of days.

​”Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020​,” he said in the posting. “Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!​”

The court ruled against allowing the Commerce Department, which oversees the census, to include the question after doubting Secretary Wilbur Ross’ reasoning, saying they found it “contrived.”

“We cannot ignore the disconnect between the decision made [to include the citizenship question] and the explanation given” by the Trump administration that it was necessary for enforcement of the Voting Rights Act, Chief Justice John Roberts​, who sided with the four liberal justices,​ wrote in the majority opinion.