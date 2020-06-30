News Max:

President Donald Trump said the “two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan” will be prosecuted.

The president tweeted Tuesday morning that the two vandals “will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act.”

The president urged the statue defacers to turn themselves in.

“We have them on tape,” Trump wrote.

Two people tossed balloons filled with red paint at two George Washington statues located on Washington Square Park’s arch early Monday, the New York Post reports.

One of the statutes depicts Washington as president, the other as a general of the Revolutionary War forces.

According to surveillance video, the incident took place at 3:20 a.m EST. One of the suspects is a woman who was dressed in all white with a white bow in her hair. The other, a man, was clad in a black shirt and black shorts. They fled the scene on Citi Bikes, according to police.

