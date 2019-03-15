NEW YORK POST:

President Trump used his veto power for the first time Friday to overturn a congressional resolution that would have blocked him from using defense funds to build the border wall with Mexico.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it,” he said.

The resolution passed the GOP-controlled Senate by a vote of 59-41 — with 12 Republicans defying the president — after it was approved by the Democrat-controlled House.

But the Senate margin fell short of the 67 votes needed for a veto override.

“Crimes of all kinds [are] coming through our southern border,” Trump said.

He added that immigration officials have arrested thousands attempting to cross in recent months.