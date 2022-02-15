Newsmax

Former President Donald Trump said the United States under President Joe Biden has lost the respect of other nations. Trump made his remarks on the latest episode of “The Michael Savage Show” podcast, released Tuesday. “The problem that we have is that we’re not respected as a country anymore,” Trump said. “When I left … we were respected by everybody and that includes China. I don’t think we’ve ever had a time in our country like this where we are so totally disrespected.” Trump maintained the crisis in Ukraine never would have happened if he were in office. “This would never have been on the table,” he said. “I had a very good relationship with [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. It was made much tougher because of the Russia hoax, which is now being exposed as bigger than Watergate. And the second biggest scandal is that the newspapers agree that it’s the biggest, but they refuse to write about it. “What’s happened to this country is so bad, and a lot of it has to do with the press. They refuse to write about it. Some are doing it big, but a lot of them refuse to write about it because they’re embarrassed and because they’re bad. “The thing that is happening now is, I think, the Americans played right into [Putin’s] hands because they made it very severe and they gave him a lot of cards. Now, he’s got the cards and if they make a settlement, he’s going to make a hell of a settlement out of it. “But what’s happened is that by talking of the severity, they’ve given him a lot more cards than he had at the beginning.”

