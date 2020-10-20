AP News / Seattle Times:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were locked in last-ditch negotiations on Tuesday aimed at reaching an approximately $2 trillion economic relief package days before the Nov. 3 election as Senate Republicans prepared to advance a much narrower measure.

If no deal can be struck by Tuesday, Pelosi has said it will be too late to pass a new bill before the election. Trump said Tuesday morning on “Fox and Friends” that he wants an agreement with an even larger cost than the $2.2 trillion Pelosi, D-Calif., has proposed, while alleging that the House speaker does not want to reach a deal.

Trump also brushed aside complaints from Senate Republicans who have balked at the cost of a deal brokered by Pelosi and Mnuchin; he said he will be able to get lawmakers in his own party to back the measure.

“It’s very simple: I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats. Not every Republican agrees with me, but they will,” Trump said. “They’ll be on board if something comes.”

“I’d take all the votes you could get, whether it’s Democrat or Republican,” Trump said.

