Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a blistering attack on the most powerful Republican in post-Trump Washington, calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell an “unsmiling political hack” who should be thrown out of office.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said in an emailed 626-word statement that all but declared political war on the Kentucky Republican.

“McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse,” Trump said.

“The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.”

The statement comes one day after McConnell appeared to make an effort to patch up a GOP divide over Trump’s just-concluded impeachment trial for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McConnell told the Wall Street Journal, “I’m not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process.”

On Saturday, McConnell voted to acquit Trump of “incitement of insurrection” but tore into him afterward in a Senate floor speech, saying Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the violence in which five people died. He called Trump’s claim to have actually defeated President Biden in the Nov. 3 election a “crescendo of conspiracy theories orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.”

Trump’s Tuesday statement blames McConnell for Republican woes and credits himself for recent successes.

“In 2020, I received the most votes of any sitting President in history, almost 75,000,000. Every incumbent House Republican won for the first time in decades, and we flipped 15 seats, almost costing Nancy Pelosi her job,” he said.

“Republicans won majorities in at least 59 of the 98 partisan legislative chambers, and the Democrats failed to flip a single legislative chamber from red to blue. And in ‘Mitch’s Senate,’ over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone—and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both U.S. Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600.

“How does that work? It became the Democrats’ principal advertisement, and a big winner for them it was. McConnell then put himself, one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States, into the advertisements. Many Republicans in Georgia voted Democrat, or just didn’t vote, because of their anguish at their inept Governor, Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Republican Party, for not doing its job on Election Integrity during the 2020 Presidential race.”

