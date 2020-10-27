The New York Post:

Some states allow voters who have changed their minds to submit a new ballot, Matthew Weil, director of the Election Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told Newsy. That includes New York, at least for those who mailed in an absentee ballot.

President Trump on Tuesday urged Americans who have already cast their ballot to change their vote for him after the term began trending on Google.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it,” the president said on Twitter. “Most important Election of your life!”

The term “change my vote” registered a strong uptick on Google Trends on Oct. 24, the week after The Post published its exposé series about former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China, and continued climbing during the time of the final presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden last week.

The Google searches for “change my vote” had the most interest in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

People who searched “change my vote” also searched for “Hunter Biden” and Hunter Biden-related queries, according to Google.

An estimated 65 million people have already cast their ballots before the Nov. 3 election.

Some states allow voters who have changed their minds to submit a new ballot, Matthew Weil, director of the Election Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told Newsy.

That includes New York, at least for those who mailed in an absentee ballot.

“The Election Law recognizes that plans change,” the state Board of Elections says.

Read more at The New York Post