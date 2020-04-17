Fox News

President Trump announced on Thursday the White House’s plan for eventually rolling back social distancing measures and reopening the country’s economy in several phases — depending on location — amid the coronavirus pandemic. The plan calls for three phases to reopening the country, based on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in each individual state or region. “We can begin the next front in our war, which we are calling ‘Opening Up America Again,'” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House. “To preserve the health of Americans, we must preserve the health of our economy.” The plan, which Trump announced along with the formation of a bipartisan council of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress, outlines “recommendations” for governors to develop their own plans to reopen. It also includes a number of criteria that must be met in terms of numbers of infections and hospitalizations before they can open up.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS