FOX NEWS:

President Trump on Tuesday, in a press conference with outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, blasted his British left-wing critics as a “negative force” — and confirmed that he snubbed the leader of the opposition Labour Party when he sought a sit-down.

“I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him — he wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided I would not do that,” Trump told reporters at the London press conference.

“I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people who get things done,” he said.

Corbyn, the Labour Party leader and a veteran left-wing activist, was attending an anti-Trump protest as the press conference was ongoing. During that, he said he was “not, absolutely not, refusing to meet anybody.”

“I want to be able to have that dialogue to bring about the better and more peaceful world we all want to live in,” he said.

Trump also took another shot at longtime foe and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who had also opposed Trump’s visit to Britain.