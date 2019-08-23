CNBC:

President Donald Trump again ripped into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday, questioning whether he is a “bigger enemy” to the United States than Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump tweeted his attack, which misspelled the central bank chief’s name before it was corrected, not long after Powell delivered a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. As he uses tariffs to try to force China to change what he calls unfair trade practices, Trump has repeatedly said he does not blame Xi, a communist leader who has consolidated power in China.

His tweet came shortly after Beijing fired another shot in the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies and just before the president pushed American firms to “start looking for an alternative to China.” It is unclear what authority Trump thinks he can use to stop U.S. companies from operating in China. The U.S. trades more goods with China than with any other country.