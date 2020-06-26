President Trump on Friday tweeted out an FBI wanted poster picturing 15 unidentified suspects wanted in connection with the attempted toppling of a statue of Andrew Jackson in the capital — along with a stern warning.

“MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!” the commander-in-chief tweeted

The poster depicts a mix of men and women, some wearing masks and some not.

“The FBI’s Washington Field Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in conjunction with the United States Park Police, is interested in identifying several individuals who are responsible for vandalizing federal property in Lafayette Square,” the poster says, referring to the statue, which is a stone’s throw from the White House.

Read more at New York Post