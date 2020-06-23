News Max:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has “authorized” federal authorities to arrest people trying to vandalize or destroy monuments, statues, or other federal property, citing a law that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He added, “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

According to Title 18, Section 1369 of U.S. code, the “destruction of veterans’ memorials” is punishable by a fine and/or up to 10 years in prison.

Read more at NewsMax