NEW YORK POST:
President Trump will announce that he will use executive action to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census at a news conference Thursday afternoon, a White House source confirmed to The Post.
The president tweeted that he would address the controversial question in a tweet Thursday morning days after he signaled he was considering using an executive order to include it.
“The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media?,” Trump said on Twitter. “Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.”
Trump brought up the idea that he would include the question using an executive order after the Supreme Court blocked it from next year’s count.