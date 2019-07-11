NEW YORK POST:

President Trump will announce that he will use executive action to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census at a news conference Thursday afternoon, a White House source confirmed to The Post.

The president tweeted that he would address the controversial question in a tweet Thursday morning days after he signaled he was considering using an executive order to include it.

“The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media?​,” Trump said on Twitter. “Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.​”

​Trump brought up the idea that he would include the question using an executive order after the Supreme Court blocked it from next year’s count.