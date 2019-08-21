WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

In a bold move to rob human smugglers of their best sales pitch of a free ride into America, the Trump administration is announcing plans to keep all illegal migrant families together and in U.S. facilities during their immigration proceedings, according to officials.

The plan, to be announced Wednesday, closes a legal loophole that requires the release of illegal immigrants after 20 days in custody, a “catch-and-release” quirk of the U.S. immigration system that so-called coyotes and smugglers have used to sell their services for up to $10,000 a person.

Instead, families will be kept together in improved housing until their cases are decided.

The move, to be announced by acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, would “terminate” the legal “Flores Settlement Ruling” by establishing new standards for caring for migrants and their children.

According to the administration, the ruling, recently enforced when a federal judge demanded that the administration provide toothbrushes to migrant kids, has resulted in a surge of families to the border who think they can wait out the 20-day period to gain release into the country on the promise that they will return to immigration courts when their case is called. Few do, according to experts.