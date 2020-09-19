Associated Press – Washington DC:

President Donald Trump is urging the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

Trump is making his view known in a tweet Saturday, the day after Ginsburg died. He says, “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us.”

He says the “most important” decision “has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”

The White House was making preparations to select a nominee for the seat held by Ginsburg, who spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed on Friday night, hours after Ginsburg’s death, to call a vote for whomever Trump nominated. Democrats said Republicans should follow the precedent they set in 2016 by not considering a Supreme Court choice in the run-up to an election.

