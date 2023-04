President Trump will return to the sh*t hole of New York City this week for AG Letitia James’ fraud case.

Letitia James in September announced a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.

AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated values of some of its properties.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization.” Letitia James said on September 21.

