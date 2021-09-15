Claims made in the new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley took action after Jan. 6 to limit then-President Donald Trump’s power are all a bid to draw attention away from the Biden administration’s ”incompetent” withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump told Newsmax.

You never heard the word China mentioned in a thing like this, Trump said Tuesday in a telephone interview on “Spicer & Co.”

“You heard a lot of anger about China on trade, and we made a great trade deal. You heard a lot of anger … with the China virus. But for them, for him to say … that I would even think about attacking China, I think he’s trying to just get out of his incompetent withdrawal out of Afghanistan.”

Trump called the withdrawal “probably the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to our country” with 13 U.S. service members killed at the airport in Kabul with less than a week before the pullout.

“We left with embarrassment on our face,” Trump said. “We left Americans behind. And we left $85 billion worth of the best equipment in the world that I bought, because I was the one that rebuilt our military, and then Biden gave it away.”

For Milley to say Trump “was going to attack China is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, and everybody knows it,” Trump said. “That is a treasonous statement.”

