Trump Says Exec Order Will Include ‘Road To Citizenship’ For DACA Recipients

President Donald Trump said Friday he’ll sign an executive order on immigration within the next month that’ll include a “road to citizenship” for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

In an interview with Telemundo anchor Jose Díaz-Balart, Trump blamed Democrats for walking away from a deal on DACA — and claimed the Supreme Court’s decision to block the plan ending the Obama-era program gave him “tremendous power.”

“The deal was done,” he told Díaz-Balart. “DACA is going to be just fine. We’re putting it in. It’s going to be just fine. And I am going to be, over the next few weeks, signing an immigration bill that a lot of people don’t know about. You have breaking news, but I’m signing a big immigration bill.”

But it’s unclear if the president can grant a category of undocumented immigrants like those in the DACA program permanent legal status with a road to citizenship, The Hill reported.

