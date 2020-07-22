Trump to expand DOJ’s ‘Operation Legend’ to Chicago amid unrest (VIDEO)

Fox News:

The president made an announcement today during a “law and order” event

Here is the VIDEO of President Trump making the announcement on ‘Operation Legend’

Fox News article before the announcement:

President Trump is expected to announce Wednesday that he is expanding the Justice Department’s “Operation Legend” program to Chicago and Albuquerque, days after threatening federal intervention to confront violence in American cities.

The president is expected to make the announcement during a “law and order” event Wednesday afternoon at the White House, where he will detail the ongoing work of “Operation Legend” in Kansas City.

Fox News has learned that the president is expected to announce he is expanding that program to Chicago and Albuquerque amid violence in those cities.

Attorney General Bill Barr announced the launch of “Operation Legend” earlier this month in an effort to combat violent crime in Kansas City. The program was named after LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old boy who was fatally shot last month while sleeping in his Kansas City apartment.

The program began after Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson asked federal law enforcement to assist local police. Barr directed agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help local law enforcement there.

The Department of Justice said the operation is meant to curb a spike in violent crime in the city, where there have been more than 100 homicides this year.

More at Fox News