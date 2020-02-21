NEWSMAX

Report: Guest Worker Program to See Boost in 2020

The Trump administration is expected to allow more than 100,000 seasonal guest workers into the United States this year, an increase of 45,000 over the standard that’s part of the H-2B visa program. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night that the Department of Homeland Security will let in as many as 111,000 seasonal guest workers this summer. This would mark the highest level under President Donald Trump; last year, an additional 30,000 guest workers above the threshold of 66,000 were allowed in. Most of the extra workers for 2020 will come from a pool of people who already have qualified to be part of the H-2B visa program. In 2017 and 2018, a total of 81,000 seasonal guest workers were part of the program. A Homeland Security spokesperson told the Journal that Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf “has made no decision yet on the issue. Any numbers reported on at this time are being pushed to press by junior staff who are not privy to all of the discussions taking place.”

