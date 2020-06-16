The Hill:

Conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage will interview President Trump on his “Savage Nation” radio show on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement from Westwood One.

Trump has not appeared on Savage’s show since August 2016, before taking office the following year.

The interview comes as the president has experienced rough waters since protests erupted across the country in late May. The president’s approval rating has fallen and he is behind former Vice President Joe Biden in a number of polls on this year’s presidential election.

A recent Gallup poll has Trump down 10 points since last month, dropping from a 49 percent approval rating to 39 percent. Overall in the RealClearPolitics index of polls, Trump is down 8.1 points to Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The interview is expected to last 30 minutes, from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

Savage, 78, is syndicated and can be heard on hundreds of stations across the country.

