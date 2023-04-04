Former President Donald Trump will speak to reporters both before and after his arraignment this afternoon, one of his attorneys said ahead of the bombshell proceedings.

Although television cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom, attorney Chris Kise told CNN’s Kara Scannell that he will speak to the public in the hallway both before and after the 2:15 formalities.

“I laughed pretty hard cause I knew it was a political hit job,” Donald Tarca Jr. told NBC News of the 30 felony charges stemming from alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Fellow Trump loyalist Bob Voelker, however, said he was deeply upset by the charges.

“I was furious, because, first of all, how many other people tried to indict him on it, and they abandoned the idea,” he told the outlet.

Turning his ire to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, he continued, “Now this fat slob from New York, trying to make a name for himself, decides, oh, I’m going to go after him so that I’ll get a big position in government. This is a total sham.”

By Land

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has arrived at the downtown courthouse that will be the scene of Donald Trump’s hotly anticipated arraignment, hours ahead of when the former president is expected to appear before a judge.

A Yahoo! News report Monday night said Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts.

The Post could not independently verify the full Yahoo! News report, but sources told The Post Monday night the former president would face at least 30 felony charges, though the indictment won’t be unsealed until the arraignment.

Trump isn’t expected to be wearing handcuffs when he is escorted into the courtroom, according to sources.

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, has said he will enter a “not guilty” plea.

Bragg is set to hold a press conference following the hearing.

