A potential deal on Capitol Hill to avert a government shutdown with a short-term spending measure hit a roadblock Thursday as the White House said President Trump “does not want to go further” with anything that does not include sought-after funding for border security.

“The president is having a meeting with Republican House members at noon today,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “At this moment, the president does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall. The president is continuing to weigh his options.”

Congress faces a Friday deadline to fund a portion of the government or risk a partial shutdown. Lawmakers had been at a standstill over the president’s demands for $5 billion to fund the border wall.

But the Senate late Wednesday approved an interim spending bill that would keep several key departments of the federal government funded through February and avert a partial shutdown. It now heads to the House.

The stopgap measure, though, doesn’t include new funding for a border wall – something Democrats have opposed.

It remains unclear whether Trump would sign or veto the measure if the House approves it, but the Thursday statement signaled Trump may seek changes.