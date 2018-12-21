NEWSMAX:

The U.S. government was headed for a partial shutdown unless President Donald Trump and Congress cut a deal on Friday in their long-running battle over his demand for a border wall with Mexico, with the president signaling he was prepared to close down the government “for a very long time.”

Funding for a range of federal agencies is set to expire at midnight Friday.

The Republican-led Senate had already approved a measure to fund the government through Feb. 8 without the wall funds. But Trump pushed Republican allies in the House of Representatives on Thursday to use the short-term funding bill as leverage to force through $5 billion for the border wall despite Democratic objections.

In a series of early-morning tweets on Friday, Trump called on Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell to take up the amended bill from the House to prevent the shutdown. But approving the spending legislation would require Democratic support to reach the 60 votes needed for passage in the Senate.