THE HILL:

President Trump on Friday threatened to “close the Southern Border entirely” if Democrats do not agree to provide money to “finish” building a wall on the Mexican border.

Trump made the threat as a partial government shutdown enters its seventh day with no end in sight.

The shutdown began on Saturday after Democrats rejected demands from Trump that $5 billion be included for the wall in a measure to keep the government open.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” the president tweeted.

He also criticized past presidents and Congresses over the nation’s current immigration laws.

“Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!”

The tweet was one of several Trump said on Friday morning as the shutdown increasingly looked like it could drag well into 2019.

Trump in a second tweet tied the fight over the wall to another of his signature issues: trade. He said the U.s. was losing money through the North American Trade Agreement and that closing the border would be a “profit making operation.”