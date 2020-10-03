Fox News:
So far, the following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested positive for the virus.
- – President Trump
- – First lady Melania Trump
- – Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks
- – Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien
- – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
- – Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
- – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
- – Former adviser Kellyanne Conway
- – Former NJ Governor Chris Christie
The following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested negative for the virus:
- – Vice President Mike Pence
- – Second Lady Karen Pence
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- – Attorney General William Barr
- – Democratic nominee Joe Biden
- – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris
- – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
- – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- – White House Adviser Larry Kudlow