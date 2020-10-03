Who’s positive, and who’s negative in Trump’s circle. UPDATE: Add Chris Christie to the positives

Fox News:

So far, the following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested positive for the virus.

  • – President Trump
  • – First lady Melania Trump
  • – Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks
  • – Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien
  • – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
  • – Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
  • – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
  • – Former adviser Kellyanne Conway
  • – Former NJ Governor Chris Christie

The following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested negative for the virus:

  • – Vice President Mike Pence
  • – Second Lady Karen Pence
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
  • – Attorney General William Barr
  • – Democratic nominee Joe Biden
  • – Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris
  • – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
  • – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • – White House Adviser Larry Kudlow
Buy on Amazon!


You may like these posts