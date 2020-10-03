Fox News:

So far, the following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested positive for the virus.

– President Trump

– First lady Melania Trump

– Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks

– Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien

– Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

– Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

– Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

– Former adviser Kellyanne Conway

– Former NJ Governor Chris Christie

The following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested negative for the virus: