President Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement released by the White House physician.

Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, wrote in a letter released Saturday night by the White House. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

Trump announced in a Saturday morning press conference that he took a coronavirus test Friday evening after being proximity to several people who have tested positive for the disease and interacting with multiple others have self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

