President will unveil executive order on Thursday that ties universities’ protection of free speech rights to their eligibility for federal research dollars

Conservatives have complained their First Amendment rights are routinely squelched by liberal-dominated faculties and deans

Right-wing speakers are sometimes prevented from taking the stage or pre-emptively canceled in response to protests or riots

Trump administration’s approach is largely a shot across the bow and contains little in the way of consequences

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in September that using ‘government muscle’ was the wrong approach and change had to come from within

DAILYMAIL.COM

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calculated to force universities to choose between restrictive on-campus speech codes and an annual gush of federal dollars. ‘If a college or university doesn’t allow you to speak, we will not give them money, it’s very simple,’ he announced in an East Room signing event, with conservative leaders and student activists gathered. The Republican president said students in the room ‘faced down intimidation, pressure and abuse’ on their campuses. ‘You did it because you love your country and you believe in truth, justice and freedom,’ he stated.

READ MORE AT DAILYMAIL.COM