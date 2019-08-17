Fox News:

With several of his Democratic rivals hosting competing events down the street, President Trump confidently told raucous rallygoers Thursday evening in New Hampshire, the state that gave him his first presidential primary win, that they have “no choice” but to vote for him again in 2020 — if they want their 401(k)s to remain intact.

“Are we sure we’re in New Hampshire?” Trump asked at one point, as the crowd roared and he discussed the state’s soaring economy. “You have a reputation as a very staid, very elegant people, and you’re not acting it tonight, and that’s a good thing.”

And after a protester briefly interrupted the rally, Trump remarked, “That guy has a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising. Get him outta here.”

It emerged on Friday that Trump had confused one of his own supporters for the protester — but the Trump fan told Fox News he “still loves” the president, even after he called out his “weight problem.”

When the sparks died down at the rally, Trump turned to domestic and foreign policy, with a focus on the economy. Responding to recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the president emphasized the importance of mental health treatment and vowed, to sustained applause, “We will always uphold the Second Amendment.”