President Donald Trump, three of his children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — and his business are suing two banks to block them from turning over financial records to congressional committees that have issued subpoenas for the information.

It’s the second attempt in court that Trump has made this month to thwart the Democratic-led House of Representatives from investigating his financial history.

The legal action, filed in New York’s Southern District, is against Deutsche Bank, one of Trump’s lenders, and Capital One. Both banks “have long provided business and personal banking services to Plaintiffs,” Trump’s attorneys said.

“The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the President and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage. No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the complaint filed late Monday.

The lawsuit is the latest salvo by the President in efforts to hold off Democratic scrutiny of his business and personal finances, and is similar in legal strategy to actions brought last week against an accounting firm and a congressional chairman.