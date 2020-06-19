New York Post:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted former national security adviser John Bolton as a “traitor” – days away from the release of his new book that includes unflattering claims about Trump and his administration.

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods,” Pompeo said in a statement. “It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people.”

“To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world,” he added. Pompeo’s rebuke comes as the Department of Justice prepares for an emergency court hearing to block the book’s release.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s top trade adviser blasted it as “deep swamp revenge porn.”

Mnuchin accused Bolton of violating his “obligation to return classified notes to the White House,” and of mischaracterizing the Treasury’s work imposing sanctions on malign global leaders. Bolton alleged in his book that Trump tried to loosen sanctions on adversarial world leaders and even attempted to barter a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to win support among rural voters.

