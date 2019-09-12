NEW YORK POST:

President Trump will stake out the skies at tonight’s debate by flying a giant banner above his Democratic 2020 opponents.

Trump will taunt the White House hopefuls with a banner reading: “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy! Vote Trump 2020!”

“Every single Democrat candidate has job killing, economy crushing policies that won’t work for America,” said Erin Perrine, Trump’s deputy communications director, told The Post. “Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”

The plane will fly from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time all over the Houston city airspace.

The campaign is paying $7,500 for the effort.

Trump, who carried Texas in 2016, also took out two full-page ads in the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. The ads say electing Democrats would mean higher taxes, elimination of private health care and unnecessary regulation.