President Trump has singled out a second conservative talk show icon in the Radio Hall of Fame for special recognition. In a statement, he tapped Michael Savage to serve on the board of the Presidio Trust that teams with the National Park Service to manage the Presidio of San Francisco, the former military fort that is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The release referred to his birth name, Michael A. Weiner, not Savage’s professional name. For Savage, whose Savage Nation radio show is on 200 stations and is also a giant podcast, the appointment was recognition for his environmental work and support for the military. He said that Trump was aware of his background and “asked if I would like to serve on the Presidio Trust. I hope to help save this great legacy while also reminding the public of the military significance of this land,” he told Secrets. His appointment comes just weeks after Trump gave fellow conservative radio big Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the last State of the Union address.

